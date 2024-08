Zombie OG, also known as Zombie Kush, is an sleepy, hunger inducing indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing OG Kush and Blackberry. This strain boasts a mixture of flavors including fruit, pine, diesel, and chemicals, and is said to be helpful for ADD/ADHD, anxiety, arthritis, chronic pain, insomnia, eye pressure, inflammation, muscle spasms, cramps, PMS, and stress.

Show more