Zookies is an even-keeled hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing Animal Cookies with Original Glue. Potent and level-headed, Zookies will leave you feeling focused, and giggly with no signs of paranoia or anxiety.



Zookies Live Resin is bright yellow in color and is very terpy. Her aroma is sweet and nutty with some added funk, and a hunt of diesel.



Keep your mind relaxed and your body moving with Zookies Live Resin!