About this product
Zookies is an even-keeled hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing Animal Cookies with Original Glue. Potent and level-headed, Zookies will leave you feeling focused, and giggly with no signs of paranoia or anxiety.
Zookies Live Resin is bright yellow in color and is very terpy. Her aroma is sweet and nutty with some added funk, and a hunt of diesel.
Keep your mind relaxed and your body moving with Zookies Live Resin!
Zookies Live Resin is bright yellow in color and is very terpy. Her aroma is sweet and nutty with some added funk, and a hunt of diesel.
Keep your mind relaxed and your body moving with Zookies Live Resin!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.