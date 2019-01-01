CannMX, a leading cannabis innovator and manufacturer of a variety of THC and CBD infused products, presents CANNAPEARLS – the first ever, edible vaping pearl. Each pearl is a 100% organic and natural compound gel that comes in 10 or 20 milligram doses. The pearls are precisely dosed so that the patient knows exactly how much THC or CBD he or she is ingesting. CANNAPEARLS have been perfectly formulated so that there is never any leakage, as commonly occurs with cartridges. The vape pen application for CANNAPEARLS is easy – just drop a pearl into the chamber… and let er rip! CANNAPEARLS are now available at collectives across California and come with Sativa, Indica and Hybrid Starter Kits as well as 10 and 20 milligram refill packs for each variety. CANNA-BEV If you enjoy cannabis-infused beverages, you will love CANNA-BEV! Canna-Bev is a water-soluble compound cube that, when dropped into your beverage of choice, shaken and dissolved, turns your favorite drink into an awesome, cannabis-infused, thirst quencher! Each package of CannaBev includes four soluble cubes, each loaded with 30 mg of THC. CANNAMX Chocolate Bars When it comes to premium quality edibles, there is no cannabis-infused chocolate bar on the market that can match the consistent and reliable performance of our line of 320 mg THC-infused bars. Each CANNMX chocolate bar comes with eight precisely cut bits, providing consumers with a perfect 40 mg dose of chocolate bliss with every serving. Choose from three flavors — milk, dark and white. All CANNAMX products are manufactured from the finest cannabis available and crafted by our experienced team of cannabis food and engineering experts. All CANNAMX products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality and reliability possible.