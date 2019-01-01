CannaNiche
About CannaNiche
CannaNiche software solutions are designed for owners of dispensaries, cultivation centers, and extraction facilities to track product from seed-to-sale. Whether you are the owner of a single dispensary, 2 dispensaries, or a cultivation center along with 5 dispensaries, each of our products are designed to seamlessly interact with one another. These tools allow for easier management of your business (or businesses) along with extensive reporting.