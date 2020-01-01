Cannapatents
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Cannapatents
What does cannapatents do? Great question! cannapatents is an intellectual property law firm serving the cannabis industry. We are passionate about the providing the strongest possible intellectual property protection for cannabis growers, breeders, processors, and retailers. cannapatents is based in Seattle but our clients and partners are global. We offer free consultations and provide most services on a flat rate basis. Give us a call to find out what we can do for you.