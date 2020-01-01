 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About CannaRegs

CannaRegs is a web-based subscription service for those in the cannabis industry and their advisors. CannaRegs provides enhanced access to all cannabis-related rules and regulations from state, county, municipal and federal sources, and aggregates these rules and regulations in an intuitive, easy-to-use database. By organizing the laws into distinct categories (such as taxation, zoning, application & licensing, and packaging & labeling) and sorting them by license type (such as cultivation, dispensary and testing), subscribers can find and use the information they need in a few easy clicks. CannaRegs continuously monitors jurisdictions for any revisions to the laws, so CannaRegs subscribers are always up-to-date on any changes. CannaRegs currently provides comprehensive cannabis laws for the states of California, Colorado, Florida and Nevada, to be followed by all other states that permit medical and/or recreational marijuana.