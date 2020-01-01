Trichomes are collected using a cold water hashing method. The trichomes are dried, cured, tested for potency and absence of pesticides, then mixed with soy lecithin and hemp seed powder into the CannaRel formulation listed on the label. The mixture is baked at high temperature to decarboxylate the THC-A and to sterilize the product. CannaRel’s formulation helps reduce nausea and stimulates appetite. CannaRel capsules are made from organically grown cannabis sativa and cannabis indica trichomes, plus hemp seed powder and soy lecithin. We use vegetable based capsules, so CannaRel is 100% vegan friendly. CannaRel capsules are safe, consistent, and remain potent for more than a year.