Cannasseur Confectionaries

Grandpa's Stash Crumble 1g

Grandpa’s Stash effects

37 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
