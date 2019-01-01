Cannasure Insurance Services

Since 2010, we have been one of the leading marijuana insurance providers in the industry. Our managing director, Patrick McManamon, is a regular expert speaker at National Cannabis Industry Association events and has spoken on insurance and risk management in Seattle, Denver, Phoenix, Boston, Albuquerque, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. He has written expert columns for leading trade journal MJ Biz Daily and has been interviewed and quoted extensively by Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, CNN, Denver Post, Seattle Times and the Arizona Republic. How We Came to Be We started Cannasure with the singular purpose of helping the legal marijuana industry secure insurance products at a reasonable cost. We saw first-hand a glaring need and a complete lack of understanding from the insurance industry as a whole. Through our extensive risk management assessments of some of the leading dispensaries, cultivation facilities and infused product manufacturers from California to Colorado, we have spent hundreds of hours observing and analyzing the unique risks facing the cannabis industry. The origins of Cannasure can be traced back to one of our high school and college friends who was in the process of opening a medical marijuana cooperative in the Southern California area. In one of our weekly conversations he was discussing his frustration at finding and securing business owners insurance at a reasonable cost for his cooperative. We offered to take over the search and report back to him on our findings. As we started talking with insurance carriers, we could see that the amount of misinformation about the industry as a whole was really shocking. The stigma on the burgeoning marijuana industry was strong, but not based in fact. We also became aware of the many fly by night brokers and agencies looking to just make a quick buck without understanding the needs of the collectives, cooperatives, dispensaries and growers. Our first-hand experience in working with the cooperative was invaluable to us. We were able to research and understand exactly the hurdles that each collective, cooperative, dispensary and grower faces on an everyday basis. How We Can Help We believe that insurance should be affordable and attainable for those working in the cannabis industry. As a leading cannabis insurance provider, we can help you find and acquire the insurance solutions you need. Please do not hesitate to contact us. We are always willing to listen and answer your questions, and we trust that you will find our knowledgeable staff responsive, professional and discreet.