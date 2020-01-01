Cannavisor was created by several of California’s pioneers in the prop 215 era of cannabis. Back in 2012, we watched more than 80 percent of newly opened dispensaries close shortly after due to many factors, the most common of which was — and often still is — poor financial controls. The businesses that have survived have done so by having intensive business plans, professional operations practices and savvy legal compliance strategies. We started working for a single dispensary. Once we proved our skills and began making a name for ourselves locally, we were approached by other dispensaries that needed our help. Eventually, we went to work for other cannabis businesses as advisors, managing to turn around and save more than a dozen different businesses. In the process, we learned an incredibly valuable amount of information about the business of cannabis, from legal compliance to accounting to POS systems. Soon enough, we had an array of canna-businesses asking for our expertise. This was the origin of Cannavisor. Cannavisor consists of a diverse group of cannabis experts from different fields of the marijuana industry. Our experts have more than 30 years of experience in various areas of cannabis , from cultivation to dispensary management. Our goal is to maximize your profits while building a quality business for years to come. If you’re ready to establish your business or to take your current business to the next level, we’d love to partner with you and grow your success.