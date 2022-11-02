About this product
Cannavores Cultivation "Cannavores OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain bred from NorthernLights & Grand Daddy. Cannavores OG produces euphoric and relaxing effects that may overwhelm a novice consumer. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannavores OG to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and pain. Grown By William Bright & Andre Guy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannavores Cultivation
Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cannavores Cultivation is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.
State License(s)
C10-0000220-LIC