DinoLap Cannabis Flower Cultivated by cannavores cultivation 3.5G out now. Cannavores Cultivation DinoLap This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an Alligator fan, Alligatorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
About this strain
Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cannavores Cultivation is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.