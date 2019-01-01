THE CHAMPAGNE OF LIFE "THE REMEDY OF IMMORTALITY" There are a couple of different stories about how Kombucha came into being. According to one popular tale, Dr. Kombu, a Korean doctor, brought it to the Japanese Emperor Inyoko in 414 AD. Samurai warriors were said to carry it in their wine skins as it gave them luck and energy. Others claim that a fermented, vinegary beverage filled the flasks of Genghis Khan and his armies. Genghis Khan’s traveling armies are also credited with inventing BBQ and 1/6 of all people in the world are likely descended from Genghis himself.