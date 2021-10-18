About this product
One-eighth of our ultra-premium whole flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve structure, deliver expansive aromas, rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience. A hemp wick is included so you can enjoy the full terpene profile of our flower.
About this strain
Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.
Dream Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
286 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canndescent
At Canndescent, we’re committed to preserving “The Art of Flower.” That's why every plant in our state-of-the-art facility is tended to with the utmost care and attention to detail. Our cultivation begins with a proprietary selection and nurturing process. We only use plants at their highest genetic potential to ensure the best terpenes, effectiveness, and yield. We grow using only purified water, a strict nutritional regime, and organic pest management. Our growers customize the environment by stage and strain and dry for over 30 days. Lastly, our experts evaluate all flower to ensure it is cured properly, hand-trimmed, and displays the traits that make each cultivar special. We protect the flower in humidity-controlled glass jars with induction seals to preserve the structure, deliver expansive aromas and rich flavors, and provide a consistent experience.