Cannetic has a long history in the aromatherapy industry. Our founder, Mark Clay, started out in 2010 owning and operating a licensed MIP, creating the some of best concentrates in Colorado. Mark has a unique understanding of the concentrate process, and when he founded Cannetic in 2016, he took that knowledge and applied it to aromatherapy products. Using his unique knowledge, Mark set out to create a product line that offered best-in-class performance, but at a price mere mortals can afford. Mark looked at the market, and understood that the basic components of his products would be widely available, but they didn't quite work how they needed to for concentrates. So Mark partnered with his manufacturing companies, redesigned and optimized the products solely for use with concentrates, and the results have been incredible: affordable pens with amazing functionality and delivery. The voltage on the battery has been optimized, as has the current/amperage. The logic controlling the circuit and safety shutoff have been modified and optimized for concentrate use. The atomizer is the engine of all Cannetic products. Mark decided to use a ceramic chamber, but insisted on Quartz elements and high-grade titanium wire. This required a lot of testing and engineering, but the results are nothing short of incredible. Nowhere will you find a concentrate product at our price that performs so well. After using Cannetic products, decide for yourself. We're confident that you'll be satisfied, and will spread the word to your friends. Contact us at any time if we can help or offer assistance. All of our batteries have a 1 year warranty.