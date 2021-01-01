CannTrust
CBD Capsules
About this product
Category: Capsule
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Strong
THC: <1 mg
CBD: 10 mg
Hard shell vegan capsules.
Standardized formulations.
Each capsule contains 0.35 mL of oil: 10 mg of CBD and <1 mg of THC diluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Strong
THC: <1 mg
CBD: 10 mg
Hard shell vegan capsules.
Standardized formulations.
Each capsule contains 0.35 mL of oil: 10 mg of CBD and <1 mg of THC diluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!