Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CannTrust

CannTrust

CBD Capsules

About this product

Category: Capsule
Type: Hybrid
Strength: Strong
THC: <1 mg
CBD: 10 mg

Hard shell vegan capsules.
Standardized formulations.

Each capsule contains 0.35 mL of oil: 10 mg of CBD and <1 mg of THC diluted into MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!