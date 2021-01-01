Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CannTrust

CannTrust

Starfall

About this product

Category: Dried
Type: Indica Dominant
Strength: Strong
THC: 23%
CBD: 0.04%

Starfall is a CannTrust strain grown under exceptional care. The strain has flourished in our greenhouse, producing compact flowers heavily coated in frost.

The light green buds are brightened by the thick layer of trichomes, long bronze pistils adding contrast – like comet tails in a sky of shimmering stars. Starfall has a strong earthy aroma with soft tones of sweet citrus and spice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!