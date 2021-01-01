Starfall
Category: Dried
Type: Indica Dominant
Strength: Strong
THC: 23%
CBD: 0.04%
Starfall is a CannTrust strain grown under exceptional care. The strain has flourished in our greenhouse, producing compact flowers heavily coated in frost.
The light green buds are brightened by the thick layer of trichomes, long bronze pistils adding contrast – like comet tails in a sky of shimmering stars. Starfall has a strong earthy aroma with soft tones of sweet citrus and spice.
