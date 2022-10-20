Canyon Cultivation is Colorado’s leading manufacturer of all-natural, discreet and highly effective premium-infused edibles. All of our products are made in-house using a proprietary extraction process that is completely free of any non-medicinal plant constituents and high-quality organic ingredients. Our products are Vegan and GMO Free.



Each batch of essential cannabis oil produced is tested both on and offsite to ensure that every dose our customers ingest is pure and safe, and delivers the same level of relief every time. From hard candies, suckers and capsules to oral sprays and tinctures, our confections are known for their delicious flavors, long-lasting effects and minimal cannabis flavor.



At Canyon Cultivation, we take extreme pride in the high-quality, infused products we create. However, we did not want to create products that just taste good. We wanted to raise the bar and develop something that no other manufacturer is currently producing . We wanted to introduce a line of boutique products that were completely free of synthetic ingredients or petroleum distillates, such as butane or propane.



We use only co2 to extract our cannabis essential oil from organic plant materials, making it entirely safe for consumption.



In addition to our unique cannabis oil, Canyon Cultivation’s edibles are made with all-natural or organic ingredients that are sourced locally whenever possible.



Canyon Cultivation was developed by two generations of idealists living in the mountain canyons of Colorado. And like many innovators before us, our business began in the small confines of my parent’s basement with nothing more than passion, determination and vision.



Our mission was two-fold: To develop a line of wholesome cannabis-infused products that were flavorful, discreet, and accurately medicated, as well as become pioneers in Ethanol based concentrates. This was no small feat, but after much adversity we succeeded and our unique line of edibles made their official debut in 2011.



In just a few short years, we have grown to be one of the leading manufacturers of infused edibles in Colorado and we have no intention of stopping there. We have several new and exciting ventures on the horizon and we look forward to sharing this journey with you. Thank you for your continued support.