About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Vanilla Gorilla crosses their own Grease Monkey with Cookies and Cream F2. This plant has heavy yields and a creamy delicious vanilla and cookie flavor profile. Buds are beautiful with a gorgeous lime green hue that is amplified by a thick blanket of trichomes. With Cookies and Cream, Starfighter, and Original Glue in the mix, Vanilla Gorilla will sweep you off your feet and deliver you to your own personal heaven.
Vanilla Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
14% of people say it helps with arthritis
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
