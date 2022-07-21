Orders over $75 can use code FREESHIPPING at checkout for free shipping.



We get it, sometimes you just need your CBD.

Simple to use, Cardoz Blended Gourmet Infused Cooking Oil is more potent than our other oils.



By taking organic virgin grapeseed oil and infusing it with live resin and full spectrum hemp extracts, we created the first Gourmet Live Resin Hemp Infused Cooking Oil that can be used in any application!



Whether you're frying, baking, or making salad dressings, you can use our Infused Cooking Oil to simplify your cooking.



Add this oil as needed to infuse with the desired amount of CBD.



Contains approximately 60 servings per bottle.

Ingredients: Organic virgin grapeseed oil, Full spectrum hemp extract, Live resin hemp extract