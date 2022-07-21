About this product
Want to infuse your food AND make it fancy?
We worked with The Truffleist to bring you Cardoz Blended Gourmet Infused Truffle Oil.
By taking organic extra virgin olive oil and infusing it with truffle, live resin, and full spectrum hemp extracts, we created the first Gourmet Live Resin Hemp Infused Truffle Oil.
Add this oil as a finish on fries, risotto, scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes, and more!
Drizzle 1-2tsp at the end of cooking to add a POP of Truffle.
Contains approximately 60 servings per bottle.
Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, Black summer truffles, Truffle flavoring, Full spectrum hemp extract, Live resin hemp extract