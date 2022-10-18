About this product
Find your afternoon pick-me-up and Focus on you! Focus capsules are formulated with THC, THCv, CBD, and CBDa with a blend of refreshing terpenes to raise your spirits. Ditch the distractions and get back on track with the strategically blended terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Pinene for a citrusy flavor with hints of clean and earthy floral scents. Vegan, gluten-free. 35mg cannabinoids per capsule.
About this brand
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584