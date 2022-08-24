About this product
Everybody needs a little self care! Meet our full-spectrum Relief drops – formulated to relieve aches and pains from daily activities or exercise! Made with a proprietary blend of terpenes, THC, CBD, CBDa, and CBG. We're here to get you back to that construction project, basketball court, or digging through your home garden. Vegan, gluten-free. 42.5mg cannabinoids per serving.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, and Humulene
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584