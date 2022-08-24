About this product
Who needs a little R&R? These capsules channel your inner calm. Accents of lavender pair perfectly with the soothing effects of THC, THCa, CBD, CBDa, and Delta-8 THC to help you relax. A proprietary blend of terpenes helps smooth out the edges, including Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene, and Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene. Vegan, gluten-free. 39mg cannabinoids per capsule.
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584