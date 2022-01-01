About this product
Got cannabinoids? Yes. Lots of them. The 1:1 MAX may be the most potent CBD product on the California market with the highest concentration of cannabinoids per drop. Each 15 ml bottle contains a whopping 1000 mg THC and 1000 mg CBD. For more experienced users! (For a lower potency, try our regular 1:1 CBD Drops.)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.