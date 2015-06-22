Caregiver Brand
Cookies and Cream
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cookies and Cream effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
