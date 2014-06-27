Loading…
Logo for the brand Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand

Frisian Dew

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 12%CBD

Frisian Dew effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
24% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Lack of appetite
36% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
