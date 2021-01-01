Gelato #41
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Gelato #41 effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
29% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!