Caregiver Brand
Lemon Garlic OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 8%
Lemon Garlic OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!