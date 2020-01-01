Casa Luna offers bean to bar chocolates with 100% Organic and Kosher certified ingredients. Preserving the beans’ distinctive flavors by controlling the chocolate making process from the farm to bean to bar.Cocoa is usually grown on small family owned plots of land. Cocoa trees grow to between 12 to 15 metres high, and it is about 3-4 years before the flowers first appear.Once harvested, the beans undergo a two-stage process to prepare them for sale: fermentation and drying. These processes begin the transition from bitter cocoa bean to what eventually ends up as the taste we all love in chocolate bars.