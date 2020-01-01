Here at Cascade Botanical we work to constantly improve our products and your experience, so you may have noticed that the website is a little different these days. Now, rather than purchasing your Cascade oven or vacuum pump on the Botanical site, we send you to our slick new e-commerce site. Not only do we have the original TVO-2B, TVO-5B, and vacuum oven pumps for sale on the e-commerce site, we have a whole new range of professional processing equipment that we’ve hand-selected because of their quality, NRTL Certifications and outstanding customer support. We have everything you need to consistently produce the highest quality cannabis extracts discriminating customers and patients demand!