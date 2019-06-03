The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one!



All hemp flower products contain less than .3% delta 9-THC (dry weight) and are compliant with Oregon State and Federal Laws for industrial hemp.