Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, this 14mm bowl features ideal dimensions for consistent airflow and an even pack.
The added side tab not only gives you a better grip for easy handling but also helps protect your fingers from heat. Available in a range of bold colors, this piece adds both function and style to any rig or bong.
Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, this 14mm bowl features ideal dimensions for consistent airflow and an even pack.
The added side tab not only gives you a better grip for easy handling but also helps protect your fingers from heat. Available in a range of bold colors, this piece adds both function and style to any rig or bong.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.