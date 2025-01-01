This 18" Heavy-Duty Beaker Bong with Etched Logo is the perfect combination of strength and sleek design. Crafted from thick 9mm borosilicate glass, it’s built to handle daily use while offering smooth, reliable hits.



The wide base keeps it sturdy, and the oversized downstem joint plus built-in ice ring provide extra stability and cooling. With a clean etched logo that won’t rub off, this beaker is both functional and stylish—ideal for beginners and seasoned users alike.

read more