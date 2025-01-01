Upgrade your bong setup with the 5-inch 9 Hole Downstem, designed to deliver smooth, clean hits every time. Its nine precision holes provide excellent diffusion, enhancing filtration for a cooler, more enjoyable smoking experience.
Made from durable, high-quality colored borosilicate glass, this downstem not only performs well but also adds a stylish touch to your piece. Easy to install and built to last, it’s the perfect accessory to elevate your sessions.
Upgrade your bong setup with the 5-inch 9 Hole Downstem, designed to deliver smooth, clean hits every time. Its nine precision holes provide excellent diffusion, enhancing filtration for a cooler, more enjoyable smoking experience.
Made from durable, high-quality colored borosilicate glass, this downstem not only performs well but also adds a stylish touch to your piece. Easy to install and built to last, it’s the perfect accessory to elevate your sessions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.