Upgrade your bong setup with the 5-inch 9 Hole Downstem, designed to deliver smooth, clean hits every time. Its nine precision holes provide excellent diffusion, enhancing filtration for a cooler, more enjoyable smoking experience.



Made from durable, high-quality colored borosilicate glass, this downstem not only performs well but also adds a stylish touch to your piece. Easy to install and built to last, it’s the perfect accessory to elevate your sessions.

