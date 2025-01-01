In search of a stunning functional dab rig that you can take anywhere with you on your smoking session adventures? Your answer is the Mini Electroplated dab rig from Castle Glassworks. Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass ensures that it is sturdy enough to withstand daily use. The Showerhead percolator works to filter the hit, while the included Castle Glassworks thick bottom quartz banger allows for precise temperature control.



Upgrade your dab game with our Mini Electroplated Dab Rig, the perfect combination of style and function and indulge in the ultimate dabbing experience.

read more