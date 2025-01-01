Designed for clean, cool pulls every time, this premium bong features a powerful 8 Arm Tree Perc and a sturdy beaker base, giving you double the filtration for an ultra-satisfying session.



Crafted from thick 7mm borosilicate glass with a reinforced base, it’s made to handle daily use with ease. The dual-chamber design not only looks sleek but also helps cool and filter your smoke for a smoother experience.

read more