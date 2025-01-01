Take your dabs to the next level with the Swirly Design Bubble Cap! Made from strong borosilicate glass, this cap not only looks amazing with its vibrant swirled colors, but it also helps you control airflow like a pro.



Its directional design lets you spin your concentrates for smoother, more flavorful hits. Plus, the rounded shape creates a perfect seal on beveled edge bangers, locking in heat and vapor for a better dabbing experience.

