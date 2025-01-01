This Thick Glass Puck Bowl is a great addition to any setup! Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, this 14mm bowl features a thick colored puck that makes it easy to grip, while also acting as a protective bumper against drops or bumps.



With the ideal bowl depth and diameter, it ensures an even burn every time, perfect for enjoying your favorite dry herbs. Whether you're upgrading your current setup or replacing a worn-out piece, this bowl is a reliable, stylish choice that’s made to last.

read more