Upgrade your smoking experience with this 14mm Precision Disk Bowl, crafted for both style and durability. Its unique double ridge design acts as easy-grip tabs and protective bumpers, making removal simple and helping prevent damage.
With an optimized shape for an even burn, this bowl ensures smooth, consistent sessions every time, fitting perfectly into any setup.
Upgrade your smoking experience with this 14mm Precision Disk Bowl, crafted for both style and durability. Its unique double ridge design acts as easy-grip tabs and protective bumpers, making removal simple and helping prevent damage.
With an optimized shape for an even burn, this bowl ensures smooth, consistent sessions every time, fitting perfectly into any setup.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.