2500mg Healthy Heart Tincture

by CB•Dietetic
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Take control of your heart health with CBDietetic's Healthy Heart Tincture. This unique blend of heart-friendly carrier and essential oils is specifically designed to support cardiovascular health and stimulate blood flow. With key ingredients such as Olive Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Basil, and Peppermint, this tincture is a powerhouse of heart-healthy nutrients.

Our Healthy Heart Tincture also contains Hemp Derived Full Spectrum CBD Oil, which has been shown to help reduce inflammation, anxiety, and stress, all of which can contribute to heart health issues. And with all products containing less than .3% THC, you can rest assured that our tincture is safe and effective.

Using our Healthy Heart Tincture is simple. Simply add the desired amount to your favorite drink or take sublingually for fast and effective results. Experience the peace of mind that comes with taking care of your heart health the natural way, with CBDietetic's Healthy Heart Tincture. Order your bottle today!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand CB•Dietetic
CB•Dietetic
Shop products
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.