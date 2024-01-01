Take control of your heart health with CBDietetic's Healthy Heart Tincture. This unique blend of heart-friendly carrier and essential oils is specifically designed to support cardiovascular health and stimulate blood flow. With key ingredients such as Olive Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Basil, and Peppermint, this tincture is a powerhouse of heart-healthy nutrients.



Our Healthy Heart Tincture also contains Hemp Derived Full Spectrum CBD Oil, which has been shown to help reduce inflammation, anxiety, and stress, all of which can contribute to heart health issues. And with all products containing less than .3% THC, you can rest assured that our tincture is safe and effective.



Using our Healthy Heart Tincture is simple. Simply add the desired amount to your favorite drink or take sublingually for fast and effective results. Experience the peace of mind that comes with taking care of your heart health the natural way, with CBDietetic's Healthy Heart Tincture. Order your bottle today!

