Get targeted relief for sore muscles with CBDietetic’s powerful Muscle Cooling Gel. This unique formula, containing Menthol, Eucalyptus, Camphor, and 3.5% Lidocaine, provides a cool, numbing effect for fast relief. The addition of full-spectrum CBD oil helps soothe and calm the skin, making this gel the ideal choice for post-workout recovery or for individuals with chronic muscle pain. With less than .3% THC in this product, you can trust in the safety and quality of this innovative formula.
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.