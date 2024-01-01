Get targeted relief for sore muscles with CBDietetic’s powerful Muscle Cooling Gel. This unique formula, containing Menthol, Eucalyptus, Camphor, and 3.5% Lidocaine, provides a cool, numbing effect for fast relief. The addition of full-spectrum CBD oil helps soothe and calm the skin, making this gel the ideal choice for post-workout recovery or for individuals with chronic muscle pain. With less than .3% THC in this product, you can trust in the safety and quality of this innovative formula.



Ingredients: Distilled water, Cetearyl isononanoate, Ceteareth – 20, Cetearyl alcohol, Glyceryl stearate, Glycerin, Ceteareth – 12, Cetyl palmitate, Menthol, Camphor, Eucalyptus globulus, Lidocaine powder, Hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD oil, Germaben 2 (as a preservative).

