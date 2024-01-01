3000mg Muscle Cooling Gel w/ Lidocaine

by CB•Dietetic
THC —CBD —
About this product

Get targeted relief for sore muscles with CBDietetic’s powerful Muscle Cooling Gel. This unique formula, containing Menthol, Eucalyptus, Camphor, and 3.5% Lidocaine, provides a cool, numbing effect for fast relief. The addition of full-spectrum CBD oil helps soothe and calm the skin, making this gel the ideal choice for post-workout recovery or for individuals with chronic muscle pain. With less than .3% THC in this product, you can trust in the safety and quality of this innovative formula.

Ingredients: Distilled water, Cetearyl isononanoate, Ceteareth – 20, Cetearyl alcohol, Glyceryl stearate, Glycerin, Ceteareth – 12, Cetyl palmitate, Menthol, Camphor, Eucalyptus globulus, Lidocaine powder, Hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD oil, Germaben 2 (as a preservative).

About this brand

Logo for the brand CB•Dietetic
CB•Dietetic
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.
