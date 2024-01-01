750mg Omega Hemp Drops for Pets

by CB•Dietetic
THC —CBD —
Nourish your furry friend with CBDietetics Omega Hemp Drops for Pets. Made with the highest-grade wild caught Alaskan salmon oil, this supplement provides essential EPA and DHA omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to complete your pet’s diet and promote overall health and wellness. The addition of broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil provides additional support for your pet’s well-being, without any trace of THC.

This simple yet effective blend of wild caught Alaskan salmon oil and hemp-derived CBD oil makes it easy to provide your pet with the nutrients they need to thrive. Plus, our pet products are 100% THC free, giving you peace of mind with every drop. Order your bottle of CBDietetics Omega Hemp Drops for Pets today and give your pet the gift of good health!

CB•Dietetic
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.
