Nourish your furry friend with CBDietetics Omega Hemp Drops for Pets. Made with the highest-grade wild caught Alaskan salmon oil, this supplement provides essential EPA and DHA omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to complete your pet’s diet and promote overall health and wellness. The addition of broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil provides additional support for your pet’s well-being, without any trace of THC.



This simple yet effective blend of wild caught Alaskan salmon oil and hemp-derived CBD oil makes it easy to provide your pet with the nutrients they need to thrive. Plus, our pet products are 100% THC free, giving you peace of mind with every drop. Order your bottle of CBDietetics Omega Hemp Drops for Pets today and give your pet the gift of good health!

