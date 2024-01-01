CBDietetics 100mg D8 gummies offer a delicious and discreet way to experience the benefits of Delta-8 THC. Made with high-quality ingredients, these gummies are carefully crafted to deliver a consistent and precise dose of Delta-8 THC. Each gummy contains 100mg of Delta-8 THC, providing a total of 1500mg per 15-count bottle.
Delta-8 THC is known for its ability to produce a milder, more clear-headed high than traditional Delta-9 THC. It is also believed to offer a range of potential health benefits, including pain relief, relaxation, and improved mood.
Our gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and are free from any harmful additives or chemicals. They are vegan and gluten-free. With their delicious fruity taste and convenient form, these gummies are the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of Delta-8 THC on the go. Order now and experience the best of what CBDietetics has to offer!
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.