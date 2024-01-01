CBDietetics 100mg D8 gummies offer a delicious and discreet way to experience the benefits of Delta-8 THC. Made with high-quality ingredients, these gummies are carefully crafted to deliver a consistent and precise dose of Delta-8 THC. Each gummy contains 100mg of Delta-8 THC, providing a total of 1500mg per 15-count bottle.



Delta-8 THC is known for its ability to produce a milder, more clear-headed high than traditional Delta-9 THC. It is also believed to offer a range of potential health benefits, including pain relief, relaxation, and improved mood.



Our gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and are free from any harmful additives or chemicals. They are vegan and gluten-free. With their delicious fruity taste and convenient form, these gummies are the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of Delta-8 THC on the go. Order now and experience the best of what CBDietetics has to offer!

