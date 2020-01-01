CB Scientific ,Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of FutureWorld Corp. based in Denver, Colorado. CB Scientific is continuing to develop new technologies specifically for cannabis (hemp) analytics. CB Scientific believes every product sold to patients as "Medical Quality" should be inspected for health benefits, safety, consistency, purity, potency and packaged properly for distribution. CB Scientific has worked with many of the cannabis industry leaders in the country and have also been featured in cannabis industry publications including High Times Magazine, Culture and many trade publications, on-air interviews and panel discussions across the United States. CB Scientific's focus has been the education and safety of consumers combined with innovation to put power into the hands of the patients. Values that FutureWorld is pleased to embrace while ever striving to raise the bar of cannabis analytics even higher.