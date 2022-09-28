We have developed this product for those that prefer to take a capsule instead of a tincture or inhaling. Capsules are also an easier way to measure serving size. Suggested use is 1 capsule in the morning and one in the evening. The capsules contain 100% Organic, Terpene Rich, Concentrated Hemp CO2 Extract. This is a full-spectrum Cannabinoid Extract. Our CBD American Shaman Hemp Oil is the highest quality hemp oil available. Simply Mother Earth offering her best!