About this product
We have developed this product for those that prefer to take a capsule instead of a tincture or inhaling. Capsules are also an easier way to measure serving size. Suggested use is 1 capsule in the morning and one in the evening. The capsules contain 100% Organic, Terpene Rich, Concentrated Hemp CO2 Extract. This is a full-spectrum Cannabinoid Extract. Our CBD American Shaman Hemp Oil is the highest quality hemp oil available. Simply Mother Earth offering her best!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!