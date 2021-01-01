About this product

At last! We have a slender, CBD American Shaman Rechargeable Inhaler Battery that offers a consistent 8-second puff. Or, decide how long you prefer to puff. We selected this Battery to work well with our CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Concentrate in a Clearomizer (Cartridge). Our CBD is the highest quality hemp oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% natural & pure CO2 extract. Our 100% organic, gluten free, Non GMO hemp has no heavy metals or insecticides.