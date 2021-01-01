About this product

Our CBD Hemp Oil is designed to offer many of the same medicinal benefits of medical marijuana without the intoxicating effects because our oil has no THC. Plus, unlike many other CBD oils on the market, our CBD is organically grown and distributed from a federally registered facility from right here in the United States. In addition, each batch of oil is carefully tested for quality and purity.



In addition, our CBD is full spectrum which means all of the cannabinoids are present. Plus, our oil is is extracted from the flowers and leaves of naturally high CBD hemp plants which are carefully grown to produce the best quality CBD oil available.



Why choose CBD BioCare?

• Full spectrum CBD products made from the highest quality concentration of CBD Oil available.

• All natural and top-quality, potent, full spectrum CBD oil.

• Our CBD Herbal Drops contain ZERO THC, thus having no known side effects & making it safe to consume at any concentration.

• These CBD Herbal Drops are legal in all 50 states in the U.S., as well as in more than 40 countries worldwide.



500mg = 1 oz bottle



500 mg each /pure full spectrum CBD oil (20mg per dropper)



Carrier oil/ Pure hemp seed oil