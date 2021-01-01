About this product

Our CBD Hemp Oil is designed to offer many of the same medicinal benefits of medical marijuana without the intoxicating effects because our oil has no THC. Plus, unlike many other CBD oils on the market, our CBD is organically grown and distributed from a federally registered facility from right here in the United States. In addition, each batch of oil is carefully tested for quality and purity.



Our CBD oil contains cannabinoids, flavanoids, terpenes and other molecules for maximum benefits. We extract from the most beneficial parts of the plant, including the flowers, leaves and stalk. Included in our bottle is not only full spectrum CBD oil, but pure hemp seed oil as our carrier oil. This oil is important because the seeds are packed with Omega fatty acids, which aid in absorption. Speaking of absorption, when taken under the tongue, this product has a bioavailability of almost 100%. When you try our product you will experience the difference first hand. Choose either our earthy natural flavor or choose our oil flavored with a touch of natural peppermint. Regardless of which oil you choose you can expect results, only nature can provide.



Description:



1000mg = 1oz bottle



Ingredients:



1000 mg each /pure full spectrum CBD oil (40mg per dropper)



Carrier oil/ Pure hemp seed oil



Why choose CBD BioCare?

• Full spectrum CBD products made from the highest quality concentration of CBD Oil available.

• All natural and top-quality, potent, full spectrum CBD oil.

• Our CBD Herbal Drops contain ZERO THC, thus having no known side effects & making it safe to consume at any concentration.

• These CBD Herbal Drops are legal in all 50 states in the U.S., as well as in more than 40 countries worldwide.



